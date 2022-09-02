Phore Achieves Market Capitalization of $407,584.96 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Phore has a market cap of $407,584.96 and $1,015.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,747,061 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

