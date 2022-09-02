Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.65. 180,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,303,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

