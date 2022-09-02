Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

