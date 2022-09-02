PHI Token Price Up 0.2% This Week (PHI)

PHI Token (PHI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. PHI Token has a market cap of $346,246.59 and $13.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00133543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085855 BTC.

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

