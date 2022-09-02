Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.33

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 62340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSMMY. HSBC cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,620.29.

Persimmon Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

About Persimmon

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $2.7061 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

