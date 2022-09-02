Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.67

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €186.67 ($190.48) and traded as high as €188.50 ($192.35). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €185.65 ($189.44), with a volume of 279,755 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €185.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €186.66.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.