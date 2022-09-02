Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 289,188 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

