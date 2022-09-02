Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading Up 17%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) were up 17% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 5,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Permanent TSB Group Stock Up 17.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.
About Permanent TSB Group
Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.
