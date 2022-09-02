PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.40.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

