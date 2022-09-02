Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.48 ($0.10). 221,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 90,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.10).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £10.49 million and a PE ratio of 847.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.38.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

