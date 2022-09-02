Peanut (NUX) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Peanut (NUX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Peanut has a market cap of $111,185.59 and $327,183.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.