Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,070. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.