PAX Gold Market Cap Reaches $556.91 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $556.91 million and $13.67 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,704.07 or 0.08585774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00035204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086691 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 326,813 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

