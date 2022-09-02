PAX Gold Market Cap Reaches $556.91 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $556.91 million and $13.67 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,704.07 or 0.08585774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004412 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132451 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00035204 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086691 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 326,813 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
