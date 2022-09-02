Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $504.41

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.41 ($6.09) and traded as high as GBX 544.50 ($6.58). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 537 ($6.49), with a volume of 377,964 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 525.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 503.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 634.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £18,545.44 ($22,408.70).

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.