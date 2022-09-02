Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 385,163 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385,163 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after buying an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WEC stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
