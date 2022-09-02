Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of The Ensign Group worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,601 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 752,493 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,213 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 993.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 98,983 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

