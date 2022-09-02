Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1,065.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 629,643 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Juniper Networks worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.