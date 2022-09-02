Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 773,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $23,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Range Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RRC opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRC shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

