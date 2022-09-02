Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 85,237 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,278,000 after buying an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after buying an additional 124,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.8 %

KFY opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

