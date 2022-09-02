Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

MPWR stock opened at $425.47 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

