Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Crocs worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 128,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,414,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crocs by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.