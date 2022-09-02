Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,469 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Genpact worth $22,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 56.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Genpact by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Genpact by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,200 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Genpact stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

