Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.35 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,469 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Genpact worth $22,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,200 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE G opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

