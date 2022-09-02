Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $19.96 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1,250.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 444,126 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Commercial Metals worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals Trading Down 3.7 %

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

NYSE CMC opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

