Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,116 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

IBOC stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.04. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

