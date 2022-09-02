Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Alkermes worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.36 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

