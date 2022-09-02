Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 319,834 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,834 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pinterest worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 109.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $57,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

