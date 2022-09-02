Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,536 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

