Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $230.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

