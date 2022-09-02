PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $365-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

