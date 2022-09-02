PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $365-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.35.

Shares of PD traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock worth $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

