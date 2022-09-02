PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE PD opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. Cowen decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.