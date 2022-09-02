Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.58 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 489,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

