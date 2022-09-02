Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.10 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 489,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,645. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.60.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

