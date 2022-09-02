OVR Price Reaches $0.74 (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OVR has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OVR has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and $1.98 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086711 BTC.

OVR (CRYPTO:OVR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,119,906 coins and its circulating supply is 27,491,471 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

