Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

