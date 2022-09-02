Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) were up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 18,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 120,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
Orla Mining Stock Up 6.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 316.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of Orla Mining
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.