Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) were up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 18,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 120,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 316.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Orla Mining by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

