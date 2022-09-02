Oribel Capital Management LP Has $3.64 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $211.05. 787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day moving average of $177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.