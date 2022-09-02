Oribel Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,231 shares during the period. Corner Growth Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 1.81% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL remained flat at $9.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,207. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

