Oribel Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,634 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in G Squared Ascend I were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth $5,172,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the first quarter valued at $2,374,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in G Squared Ascend I by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

G Squared Ascend I Stock Performance

Shares of GSQD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95.

G Squared Ascend I Profile

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.