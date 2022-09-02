Oribel Capital Management LP Cuts Position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,986 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.71% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 237,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 8,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

