O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Decreased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $710.30. 8,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

