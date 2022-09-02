Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,330,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Oracle by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 128,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 311,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. 1,056,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

