Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTEX. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. Open Text has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Text Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Open Text by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 131,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.