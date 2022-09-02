Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on OTEX. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. Open Text has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.92.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
