Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.
OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Shares of OOMA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 335,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,216. Ooma has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $306.67 million, a P/E ratio of -210.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
