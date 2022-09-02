ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

ON24 Stock Up 0.9 %

ON24 stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,830. ON24 has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $420.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in ON24 by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 124,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

