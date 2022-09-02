Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.91. The stock had a trading volume of 308,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,387. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,960 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 88.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

