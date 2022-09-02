Omni (OMNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Omni has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00009167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00305191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001141 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,369 coins and its circulating supply is 563,053 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.