Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
Shares of OLLI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.