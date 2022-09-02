Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after buying an additional 195,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

