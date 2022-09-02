Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,123. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 190,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

